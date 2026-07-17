Hero MotoCorp enters Germany, expands European presence with XPulse 200 4V range

Hero MotoCorp has officially entered the German market, marking another milestone in its global expansion strategy. The world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters has partnered with Austrian mobility specialist KSR Group to distribute its motorcycles in Germany, making it the company's fifth European market after Italy, Spain, France and the UK. With this launch, Hero MotoCorp is now present in 53 countries worldwide.

The announcement was made during a launch event held at Motorworld Metzingen in Germany, where Hero MotoCorp showcased its Euro 5+ compliant motorcycle range and offered guests an urban riding experience to demonstrate the capabilities of its adventure motorcycles.

XPulse 200 4V range leads Hero's Germany debut

Hero MotoCorp has chosen the XPulse 200 4V family as its first product lineup for Germany. The adventure motorcycle has been homologated to meet the stringent Euro 5+ emission regulations and is aimed at riders looking for an affordable yet capable dual-purpose motorcycle.

Powering the motorcycle is a 199.6 cc, single-cylinder, four-valve engine that develops 18.90 bhp of power and 17.35 Nm of peak torque. The motorcycles feature three ABS modes, Road, Off-Road and Rally, allowing riders to tailor braking intervention depending on the terrain.

Other equipment includes Bluetooth-enabled turn-by-turn navigation, a fully digital LCD instrument cluster, LED projector headlamp, long-travel suspension and upright ergonomics designed for both daily commuting and off-road riding.

Hero XPulse 200 4V Pro gets fully adjustable suspension.

Two variants on offer

Hero MotoCorp will offer two versions of the XPulse in Germany.

The standard XPulse 200 4V is priced at €2,990 and features an 825 mm seat height, making it suitable for everyday commuting as well as light adventure riding.

The more off-road focused XPulse 200 Pro is priced at €3,290. It comes with fully adjustable suspension offering 250 mm front and 220 mm rear wheel travel, 270 mm of ground clearance and a taller 891 mm seat height. The Pro variant also gets handlebar risers and an extended gear lever to improve rider comfort during standing off-road riding.

Sales and service network

Hero MotoCorp's products will initially be retailed through more than 28 authorised sales and service outlets across major German cities. The company and KSR Group plan to expand the network further, targeting around 30 sales points in the country.

Customers will also have access to authorised technical service centres for after-sales support. To strengthen customer confidence, Hero MotoCorp will offer a five-year warranty package consisting of a standard three-year warranty and an additional two years under a special launch offer.

Hero MotoCorp on its Germany entry

Commenting on the launch, Sanjay Bhan, Executive Vice President, Global Business, Global Product Planning and Global Market Insights at Hero MotoCorp, said that Germany represents a significant step in the company's global growth plans. He added that the brand's Euro 5+ compliant motorcycles have been developed to meet the expectations of German riders, who value engineering, quality and performance, while also delivering an accessible ownership experience.

Michael Kirschenhofer, CEO of KSR Group, said the partnership combines Hero MotoCorp's products with KSR's established sales and service network. He added that the XPulse 200 range offers an attractive mix of technology, practicality and value for German customers, giving the brand a strong foundation for its market entry.

Also Read : Hero MotoCorp to invest ₹3,200 cr in Andhra Pradesh, emphasis on EV footprint expansion

Strengthening Hero's global footprint

Germany becomes Hero MotoCorp's fifth market in Europe and its 53rd global market, further strengthening the company's international presence. Alongside its conventional motorcycle business, Hero MotoCorp has also been expanding its electric mobility portfolio through VIDA and strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson and Zero Motorcycles, while continuing to invest in electric vehicle manufacturers Ather Energy and Euler Motors.

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