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Hero Passion Pro vs Hero Splendor Plus

In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Hero Splendor Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Splendor Plus engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Passion Pro vs Splendor Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion pro Splendor plus
BrandHeroHero
Price₹ 65,740₹ 77,557
Mileage68.21 kmpl70 kmpl
Engine Capacity113.2 cc97.2 cc
Power9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS8.02 PS PS

Filters
Passion Pro
Hero Passion Pro
BS6 Drum
₹65,740*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
STD
₹77,557*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Passion Pro Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Model Name
Front Suspension View
Rear Suspension View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L9.8 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm165 mm
Length
2036 mm2000 mm
Wheelbase
1270 mm1236 mm
Kerb Weight
117 kg112 kg
Height
1113 mm1052 mm
Saddle Height
799 mm785 mm
Width
715 mm720 mm
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
28 psi-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
25 psi-
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
25 psi-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18,Rear :- 80/100-18Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
22.48 mm-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
13.70s-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
14.14s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
8.63s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
7.11s-
Quarter Mile
21.77s @ 91.27kmph-
Highway Mileage
70 kmpl-
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
3.41s-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
40.46 mm-
City Mileage
68.21 kmpl-
Top Speed
94.68 kmph-
Max Power
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm49.5 mm
Max Torque
9.89 Nm @ 5000 rpm8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.7:1-
Displacement
113 cc97.2 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi-PlateMultiplate Wet Type
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 - strokeAir cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
Constant Mesh4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm50 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Diamond-
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Twin shoxSwingarm with 5-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Conventional forkTelescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Real Time Mileage Indicator
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Autosail-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
DigitalAnalog
Braking Type
Integrated Braking System-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,02589,957
Ex-Showroom Price
69,47577,557
RTO
5,8586,204
Insurance
5,7876,196
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7841,933

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