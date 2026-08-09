In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Hero Splendor Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Splendor Plus engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Passion Pro vs Splendor Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Splendor plus
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 77,557
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|70 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|97.2 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
|8.02 PS PS