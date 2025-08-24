In 2026 Hero Glamour or Hero Xtreme200r choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs. 93,400 (last recorded price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme200r engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Glamour vs Xtreme200r Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glamour
|Xtreme200r
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 81,063
|₹ 93,400
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|199.6 cc
|Power
|10.53 PS PS
|18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS