|Max Power
|10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm
|18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
|Stroke
|57.8 mm
|57.5 mm
|Max Torque
|10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Ignition
|DC - Fully Transistorised Ignition (ECU)
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|9.9:1
|-
|Displacement
|124.7 cc
|199.6 cc
|Clutch
|Wet Multiplate
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Air cooled, 4 - stroke
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|-
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|BS4
|Bore
|52.4 mm
|66.5 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹86,924
|₹93,400
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹74,900
|₹93,400
|RTO
|₹5,992
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹6,032
|₹0
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,868
|₹2,007