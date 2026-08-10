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DISCONTINUED

HERO Xtreme200r

₹93,400*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Hero Xtreme200r is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Hero Xtreme200r Alternatives

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Xtreme200rvsSP 125
Hero Passion Plus

Hero Passion Plus

80,328 - 84,128
Xtreme200rvsPassion Plus
Hero Glamour XTEC

Hero Glamour XTEC

90,498 - 95,098
Xtreme200rvsGlamour XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

91,952 - 95,315
Xtreme200rvsSplendor Plus XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Xtreme200rvsSplendor Plus
Hero Super Splendor XTEC

Hero Super Splendor XTEC

84,448 - 90,000
Xtreme200rvsSuper Splendor XTEC

Hero Xtreme200r Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    199.6 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    40 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    18.4 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    114 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    17.1 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    149 kg
View All Xtreme200r SpecsView specs icon

Hero Xtreme200r Variants

Hero Xtreme200r price starts at ₹ 93,400 .
1 Variant Available
Xtreme200r STD
₹93,400*
199.6 cc
114 Kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Hero Xtreme200r Visual Comparison

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Hero Xtreme200r comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Hero Xtreme200r
Hero Xtreme200r image
Rs. 93,400Onwards-199.6 cc18.1 bhp17.1 NmCommuter Bikes149 kg2062 mmDiscDiscAlloy
Honda SP 125Honda SP 125 imageRs. 89,748Onwards
4.51046
123.94 cc10.87 PS10.9 NmCommuter Bikes117 kg2027 mmDrumDrumAlloyXtreme200rVSSP 125
Hero Passion PlusHero Passion Plus imageRs. 80,328Onwards
4.4105
97.2 cc5.9 kW8.05 NmCommuter Bikes116 kg1982 mmDiscDrumAlloyXtreme200rVSPassion Plus
Hero Glamour XTECHero Glamour XTEC imageRs. 90,498Onwards
4.5106
124.7 cc10.84 PS10.6 NmCommuter Bikes123 kg2051 mmDiscDrumAlloyXtreme200rVSGlamour XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus XTECHero Splendor Plus XTEC imageRs. 91,952Onwards
4.683
97.2 cc8.02 PS8.05 NmCommuter Bikes112 kg2000 mmDiscDrumAlloyXtreme200rVSSplendor Plus XTEC
Hero Splendor PlusHero Splendor Plus imageRs. 77,557Onwards
3.41481
97.2 cc8.02 PS8.05 NmCommuter Bikes112 kg2000 mmDrumDrumAlloyXtreme200rVSSplendor Plus

Hero Xtreme200r Images

Hero Xtreme200r Image 1
Hero Xtreme200r Image 2
Hero Xtreme200r Image 3
Hero Xtreme200r Image 4
Hero Xtreme200r Image 5
Hero Xtreme200r Image 6

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Hero Xtreme200r Specifications and Features

Max Power18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm
Body TypeCommuter Bikes
Max Torque17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm
TransmissionManual
Mileage40 kmpl
HeadlightLED
Engine199.6 cc
Max Speed114 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Xtreme200r specs and features

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