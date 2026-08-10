Hero Xtreme200r Key Specs
- Engine199.6 cc
- Mileage40 kmpl
- Power18.4 ps
- Speed114 kmph
- Max Torque17.1 Nm
- Kerb Weight149 kg
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Hero Xtreme200r
|Rs. 93,400Onwards
|-
|199.6 cc
|18.1 bhp
|17.1 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|149 kg
|2062 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Honda SP 125
|Rs. 89,748Onwards
|123.94 cc
|10.87 PS
|10.9 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|117 kg
|2027 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|Xtreme200rVSSP 125
|Hero Passion Plus
|Rs. 80,328Onwards
|97.2 cc
|5.9 kW
|8.05 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|116 kg
|1982 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Xtreme200rVSPassion Plus
|Hero Glamour XTEC
|Rs. 90,498Onwards
|124.7 cc
|10.84 PS
|10.6 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|123 kg
|2051 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Xtreme200rVSGlamour XTEC
|Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
|Rs. 91,952Onwards
|97.2 cc
|8.02 PS
|8.05 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|112 kg
|2000 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Xtreme200rVSSplendor Plus XTEC
|Hero Splendor Plus
|Rs. 77,557Onwards
|97.2 cc
|8.02 PS
|8.05 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|112 kg
|2000 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|Xtreme200rVSSplendor Plus
|Max Power
|18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm
|Body Type
|Commuter Bikes
|Max Torque
|17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|199.6 cc
|Max Speed
|114 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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