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HomeCompare BikesXtreme200r vs SP 125

Hero Xtreme200r vs Honda SP 125

In 2026 Hero Xtreme200r or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs. 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl.
Xtreme200r vs SP 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme200r Sp 125
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 93,400₹ 89,748
Mileage40 kmpl63 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc123.94 cc
Power18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS10.87 PS PS

Filters
Xtreme200r
Hero Xtreme200r
STD
₹93,400*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
SP 125
Honda SP 125
STD
₹89,748*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Xtreme200r Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Speedometer View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Taillight View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L11 L
Length
2062 mm2027 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1337 mm1285 mm
Height
1106 mm1091 mm
Kerb Weight
149 kg116 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm790 mm
Width
778 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm Rear :-457.2 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-130/70-17Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/80-18
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
500 Km-
Max Speed
114 Kmph100 kmph
Max Power
18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Stroke
57.5 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm
No Of Cylinders
11
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Displacement
199.6 cc123.94 cc
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Bore
66.5 mm50.0 mm
Emission Type
BS4bs6-2.0
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Rear Suspension
Adjustable Monshock SuspensionHydraulic Type
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic TypeTelescopic
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Underseat storage
No-
Passenger Footrest
NoYes
Battery Capacity
4 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
Yes-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,4001,03,382
Ex-Showroom Price
93,40089,748
RTO
07,179
Insurance
06,455
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0072,222
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Good fuel economyRefined engineLightweight

Cons

Conservative looksMore expensive than some rivals

SP 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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SP 125 vs Pulsar 125
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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SP 125 vs SP160

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