In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Hero Xtreme200r choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs. 93,400 (last recorded price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme200r engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs Xtreme200r Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 150
|Xtreme200r
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 93,400
|Mileage
|47.5 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149.5 cc
|199.6 cc
|Power
|14 PS PS
|18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS