In 2023 Hero Xtreme200r or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours In 2023 Hero Xtreme200r or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs 78,687 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm. On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. Honda offers the Shine in 4 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Shine mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less