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Hero Xtreme200r vs Honda Shine

In 2026 Hero Xtreme200r or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs. 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Xtreme200r vs Shine Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme200r Shine
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 93,400₹ 80,852
Mileage40 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc123.94 cc
Power18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS10.74 PS PS

Filters
Xtreme200r
Hero Xtreme200r
STD
₹93,400*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Shine
Honda Shine
Drum OBD2
₹80,852*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Xtreme200r Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Suspension View
Engine View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L10.5 L
Length
2062 mm2046 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm162 mm
Wheelbase
1337 mm1285 mm
Height
1106 mm1116 mm
Kerb Weight
149 kg114 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm791 mm
Width
778 mm737 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-130/70-17Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
500 Km577.5 Km
Max Speed
114 Kmph90 Kmph
Max Power
18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Stroke
57.5 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm11 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
No Of Cylinders
11
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Displacement
199.6 cc123.94 cc
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Bore
66.5 mm50 mm
Emission Type
BS4BS6
Chassis
Diamond TypeDiamond Type
Rear Suspension
Adjustable Monshock SuspensionHydraulic Type
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic TypeTelescopic
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tripmeter
Digital-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Underseat storage
No-
Passenger Footrest
NoYes
Battery Capacity
4 Ah12V, 4.0 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
YesBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,40094,164
Ex-Showroom Price
93,40080,852
RTO
06,968
Insurance
06,344
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0072,023
Expert Rating
-

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