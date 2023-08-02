HT Auto
Hero Xtreme200r

93,400* Onwards
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Hero Xtreme200r is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Hero Xtreme200r Specs

Hero Xtreme200r comes with 199.6 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Xtreme200r starts at Rs. 93,400 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero Xtreme200r sits in the Commuter Bikes segment in ...Read More

Hero Xtreme200r Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L
Length
2062 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1337 mm
Height
1106 mm
Kerb Weight
149 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm
Width
778 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Range
500 Km
Max Speed
114 Kmph
Max Power
18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm
Max Torque
17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
199.6 cc
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Bore
66.5 mm
Emission Type
BS4
Chassis
Diamond Type
Rear Suspension
Adjustable Monshock Suspension
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Type
Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Underseat storage
No
Passenger Footrest
No
Tail Light
Yes
Battery Capacity
4 Ah
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Battery Type
MF
Low Battery Indicator
Yes

Hero News

Hero Passion XTec.
Hero MotoCorp reports 12% dip in total sales in July at 3.91 lakh units
2 Aug 2023
The Harley-Davidson X440 is inspired by the XR1200 and appears well-designed from the front, The rear feels more of an afterthought
The most affordable Harley-Davidson motorcycle gets a price hike. Can you still afford it?
2 Aug 2023
Hero MotoCorp witnessed a stark drop of 14.41% in year-on-year volumes when compared to 421,288 units sold in July 2022.
Hero MotoCorp’s sales drop 14% in July; attributes decline to incessant rains
1 Aug 2023
Seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers have written to the government to seek <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>469 crore subsidies from the consumers who have benefitted from the FAME 2 scheme.
Received FAME 2 subsidy for your electric two-wheeler? You may have to return it. Know more
30 Jul 2023
The Hero Passion Pro has been delisted from the company's website. The commuter was introduced in 2020
Hero Passion Pro discontinued in India. Here’s what you can get instead
29 Jul 2023
View all
 

