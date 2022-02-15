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Harley-Davidson Sportster S vs Suzuki Hayabusa

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Sportster S or Suzuki Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Sportster S Price starts at Rs. 18.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). Sportster S engine makes power and torque 122.3 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, Hayabusa engine makes power & torque 190 PS PS & 150 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Hayabusa in 4 colours. The Sportster S mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl.
Sportster S vs Hayabusa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sportster s Hayabusa
BrandHarley-DavidsonSuzuki
Price₹ 18.05 Lakhs₹ 16.9 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl17 kmpl
Engine Capacity1252 cc1340 cc
Power122.3 PS PS190 PS PS

Filters
Sportster S
Harley-Davidson Sportster S
STD
₹16.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hayabusa
Suzuki Hayabusa
STD BS6
₹16.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Harley-Davidson Sportster S Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Headlight View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11.8 L-
Ground Clearance
90 mm125 mm
Length
2270 mm2180 mm
Wheelbase
1520 mm1480 mm
Kerb Weight
228 kg264 kg
Saddle Height
765 mm800 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-160/70-17, Rear :- 180/70-16Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-190/50-ZR17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
230 kmph300 kmph
Max Power
122.3 PS @ 7500 rpm190 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
72.3 mm65 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 6000 rpm150 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
12521340 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Revolution Max 1250T4-stroke, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
105 mm81 mm
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
ENHANCED LIFT MITIGATION, WHEEL LIFT MITIGATION, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM, DRAG-TORQUE SLIP CONTROL SYSTEMSpeed Limiter, Low Rpm Assist, Slope Dependent Control System, Hill Hold Control System
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4 Inch TFT-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,24,63718,69,560
Ex-Showroom Price
16,49,00016,90,000
RTO
1,31,9201,35,200
Insurance
43,71744,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
39,21840,184

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Latest Car & Bike News

The test was conducted at Hero’s Global Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT), located in Jaipur and was carried over by a team of five riders.
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Harley-Davidson Sportster S in action at the Hero test track in Jaipur.
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Latest Videos

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