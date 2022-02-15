In 2026 Harley-Davidson Sportster S or Suzuki Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Sportster S Price starts at Rs. 18.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). Sportster S engine makes power and torque 122.3 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, Hayabusa engine makes power & torque 190 PS PS & 150 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Hayabusa in 4 colours. The Sportster S mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl.
Sportster S vs Hayabusa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sportster s
|Hayabusa
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 18.05 Lakhs
|₹ 16.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|17 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1252 cc
|1340 cc
|Power
|122.3 PS PS
|190 PS PS