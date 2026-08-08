In 2026 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Price starts at Rs. 27.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price). Heritage Classic [2024] engine makes power and torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Heritage Classic [2024] in 5 colours. The Heritage Classic [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Heritage Classic [2024] vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Heritage classic [2024]
|Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 27.19 Lakhs
|₹ 15.96 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.1 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1868 cc
|1082.96 cc
|Power
|95.1 PS PS
|99.2 PS PS