Gemopai Ryder SuperMax vs Gemopai Astrid Lite

In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or Gemopai Astrid Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the Astrid Lite has a range of up to 90-200 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours.
Ryder SuperMax vs Astrid Lite Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryder supermax Astrid lite
BrandGemopaiGemopai
Price₹ 79,999₹ 79,999
Range100 km/charge90-200 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999
*Ex-showroom price
Astrid Lite
Gemopai Astrid Lite
STD
₹79,999
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
1600 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start
Motor Power
2.7 kW1100-2500 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Length
1800 mm
Kerb Weight
80 kg
Height
1060 mm
Width
650 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding PatternsDrive - Sport, City, Economy
Odometer
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
36 Ah60 V, 20 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,89379,999
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99979,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8940
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8031,719

