Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesMiso vs X2 Vogue

Gemopai Miso vs Komaki X2 Vogue

In 2024 Gemopai Miso or Komaki X2 Vogue choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Filters
Miso
Gemopai Miso
STD
₹44,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
X2 Vogue
Komaki X2 Vogue
X2 Vouge STD
₹47,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 W-
Range
60-75 km/charge85 km/charge
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,00049,749
Ex-Showroom Price
44,00047,000
RTO
01,410
Insurance
01,339
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9451,069

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The new generation BMW X2 compact SUV looks bigger like the X4 as it intends to replace the latter.
    BMW designed the new-gen X2 SUV to make it look like an X4 on purpose. Here's why
    13 Oct 2023
    The new BMW X2 comes with a significantly updated design and promises up to 307 hp peak power.
    New-gen BMW X2 debuts with a coupe-like design and Drive 9. Will it come to India?
    11 Oct 2023
    The new BMW X2 will come with a coupe-like roofline, and there will be electrified petrol and diesel engine options.
    BMW teases next-generation X2 SUV ahead of slated production in late 2023
    1 Oct 2023
    Miso mini e-scooter from Gemopai Electric.
    Gemopai Electric announces 3-year service warranty for its entire fleet
    16 Jul 2020
    View all
      News