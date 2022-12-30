In 2024 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 Price starts at 66,700 (ex-showroom price). The range of Astrid Lite up to 80-90 km/charge and the Kabira Hermes 75 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Kabira Hermes 75 in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less