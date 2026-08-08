In 2026 Fidato Evtech Future 2020 or Hero Electric Nyx choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fidato Evtech Future 2020 Price starts at Rs. 70,300 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Future 2020 up to 60-80 km/charge and the Nyx has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
Future 2020 vs Nyx Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Future 2020
|Nyx
|Brand
|Fidato Evtech
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 70,300
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|130 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|48 V
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|-