In 2024 Enigma Crink Pro or Hero Glamour choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

features, colours and other specs. Enigma Crink Pro Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 82,348 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Glamour engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. Crink Pro has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge. The Glamour mileage is around 64.1 kmpl. Crink Pro vs Glamour Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crink pro Glamour Brand Enigma Hero Price ₹ 1.15 Lakhs ₹ 82,348 Range 90-110 km/charge - Mileage - 64.1 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124.7 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 6-8 Hrs. - Read Less