In 2026 EMotorad X1 or Hero Lectro Kinza choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad X1 Price starts at Rs. 24,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro Kinza Price starts at Rs. 28,999 (last recorded price). The range of X1 up to 35 km/charge and the Kinza has a range of up to 25 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the Kinza in 2 colours.
X1 vs Kinza Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X1
|Kinza
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 24,999
|₹ 28,999
|Range
|35 km/charge
|25 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.28 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
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