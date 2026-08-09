In 2026 EMotorad EMX or Techo Electra Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Techo Electra Neo Price starts at Rs. 41,557 (last recorded price). The range of EMX up to 50-80 km/charge and the Neo has a range of up to 55 - 60 km/charge. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour. Techo Electra offers the Neo in 4 colours.
EMX vs Neo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Emx
|Neo
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Techo Electra
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 41,557
|Range
|50-80 km/charge
|55 - 60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.37 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|-