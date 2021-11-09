HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesHypermotard 950 vs SuperSport 950

Ducati Hypermotard 950 vs Ducati SuperSport 950

Hypermotard 950
Ducati Hypermotard 950
RVE
₹12.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
SuperSport 950
Ducati SuperSport 950
STD
₹13.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
114.2 PS @ 9000 rpm110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm67.5 mm
Max Torque
96 Nm @ 7250 rpm93 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
13.3:112,6± 0.5 :1
Displacement
937 cc937 cc
Clutch
Slipper and Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch, Hydraulic ControlSlipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self bleeding master cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Testastretta 11° , L-Twin cylinder, 4 Valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled, magnesiam head coversTestastretta 11°, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
94 mm94 mm
No of Cylinders
22
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,00,00015,81,643
Ex-Showroom Price
14,00,00014,31,000
RTO
01,14,480
Insurance
036,163
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,09133,995

