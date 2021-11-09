|Max Power
|114.2 PS @ 9000 rpm
|110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm
|Stroke
|67.5 mm
|67.5 mm
|Max Torque
|96 Nm @ 7250 rpm
|93 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|13.3:1
|12,6± 0.5 :1
|Displacement
|937 cc
|937 cc
|Clutch
|Slipper and Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch, Hydraulic Control
|Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self bleeding master cylinder
|Cooling System
|Liquid Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Engine Type
|Testastretta 11° , L-Twin cylinder, 4 Valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled, magnesiam head covers
|Testastretta 11°, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|4
|Gear Box
|6-Speed
|6 speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|94 mm
|94 mm
|No of Cylinders
|2
|2
|On-Road Price
|₹14,00,000
|₹15,81,643
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹14,00,000
|₹14,31,000
|RTO
|₹0
|₹1,14,480
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹36,163
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹30,091
|₹33,995