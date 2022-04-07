Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Bounce Infinity E1 vs Hero Electric Eddy

In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Hero Electric Eddy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

E1 vs Eddy Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 Eddy
BrandBounce InfinityHero Electric
Price₹ 93,386₹ 72,000
Range85 km/charge85 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4 Hrs4-5 Hrs.
...Read More

Filters
E1
Bounce Infinity E1
STD
₹93,386*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Eddy
Hero Electric Eddy
STD
₹72,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
85 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Motor Power
1500 w250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs4-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
97,51875,634
Ex-Showroom Price
93,38672,000
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1323,634
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0961,625

Trending bikes

  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Deliveries of the new Bounce Infinity E1 are set to begin from April 18th.&nbsp;
    Bounce Infinity E1 production starts, deliveries from April 18
    7 Apr 2022
    Here, are top four electric two-wheelers of 2022.
    Goodbye 2022: Top electric two-wheelers launched in 2022
    24 Dec 2022
    Bounce Infinity takes the battery swapping approach to a whole new level with the introduction of its battery as a service option.
    Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooter test rides start in these Indian cities
    9 Mar 2022
    Bengaluru-based EV maker Bounce Infinity to launch its electric scooters on online shopping portal Flipkart on July 22.
    Bounce Infinity to launch E1 e-scooter for sale on Flipkart from today
    22 Jul 2022
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Skoda showcased the Enyaq electric SUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo ahead of its expected launch in India later this year as the carmaker's first EV in the country.
    Skoda Enyaq EV makes India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo
    1 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    View all
     