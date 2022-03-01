Hero Eddy short-commute electric scooter unveiled. And no, license not needed

Hero Eddy from Hero Electric is aimed at short commutes powered by electricity. The upcoming electric scooter will be offered in two colours.

Hero Electric on Tuesday unveiled the all-new Hero Eddy electric scooter which has been developed specifically to meet the short commute requirements of potential customers who are also looking for a stylish ride option. Priced at ₹72,000 (ex showroom) and complete with a simple yet stylish body design, the Hero Eddy comes loaded with a number of features to allow commuters to have a convenient ride.

The Hero Eddy has been designed for a specific group of customers who want an electric two-wheeler to cover short distances. Although the range of the electric scooter hasn't been revealed, the company highlights that the product comes with features such as Find My Bike, E-Lock, Large Boot Space, Follow Me Headlamps, and Reverse Mode.

To be made available in two colour options - Yellow and a light shade of Blue, Hero Eddy requires no registration or driving license as it is a low-speed vehicle.

Hero Electric is continuing to underline the pollution-free credentials of its product and states that Eddy is a step in the same direction. “We at Hero are thrilled to announce our upcoming product Hero Eddy that will have an overwhelming on-road presence combining smart features and stylish looks," said Naveen Munjal, MD at Hero Electric. “The scooter is designed keeping in mind individual’s conscious efforts to contribute towards carbon-free future combined with a hassle-free ride experience. We are confident that Hero Eddy will make for a perfect alternate mobility choice offering comfort and necessity."

Hero Electric is a power player in the electric two-wheeler space in India and recently announced it is ramping up production capacity at its facility in Ludhiana to meet increased demand for its products. The company also has over 750 sales and service outlets spread across the country, and is working towards improving charging infrastructure for its customers.

Hero Electric has so far sold around 4.5 lakh units of different electric models in the country.

