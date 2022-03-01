HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Hero Eddy Short Commute Electric Scooter Unveiled. And No, License Not Needed

Hero Eddy short-commute electric scooter unveiled. And no, license not needed

Hero Eddy from Hero Electric is aimed at short commutes powered by electricity. The upcoming electric scooter will be offered in two colours.
By Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 01 Mar 2022, 12:47 PM
Hero Eddy electric scooter.
Hero Eddy electric scooter.

Hero Electric on Tuesday unveiled the all-new Hero Eddy electric scooter which has been developed specifically to meet the short commute requirements of potential customers who are also looking for a stylish ride option. Priced at 72,000 (ex showroom) and complete with a simple yet stylish body design, the Hero Eddy comes loaded with a number of features to allow commuters to have a convenient ride.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
₹ 29,900 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross
₹ 35,700 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge
₹ 38,700 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra
₹ 40,700 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev
₹ 59,900 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie
₹ 64,990 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The Hero Eddy has been designed for a specific group of customers who want an electric two-wheeler to cover short distances. Although the range of the electric scooter hasn't been revealed, the company highlights that the product comes with features such as Find My Bike, E-Lock, Large Boot Space, Follow Me Headlamps, and Reverse Mode.

(Top 5 electric two-wheeler makers in India in 2021: Hero, Okinawa lead the pack)

To be made available in two colour options - Yellow and a light shade of Blue, Hero Eddy requires no registration or driving license as it is a low-speed vehicle.

Hero Electric is continuing to underline the pollution-free credentials of its product and states that Eddy is a step in the same direction. “We at Hero are thrilled to announce our upcoming product Hero Eddy that will have an overwhelming on-road presence combining smart features and stylish looks," said Naveen Munjal, MD at Hero Electric. “The scooter is designed keeping in mind individual’s conscious efforts to contribute towards carbon-free future combined with a hassle-free ride experience. We are confident that Hero Eddy will make for a perfect alternate mobility choice offering comfort and necessity."

Hero Electric is a power player in the electric two-wheeler space in India and recently announced it is ramping up production capacity at its facility in Ludhiana to meet increased demand for its products. The company also has over 750 sales and service outlets spread across the country, and is working towards improving charging infrastructure for its customers.

Hero Electric has so far sold around 4.5 lakh units of different electric models in the country. 

First Published Date: 01 Mar 2022, 11:24 AM IST
TAGS: Hero Electric Hero Eddy Eddy EV electric scooter electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki sells 164,056 cars in February, records highest-ever exports
Maruti Suzuki sells 164,056 cars in February, records highest-ever exports
Toyota Kirloskar Motor registers 19 per cent growth in February, sells 8745 cars
Toyota Kirloskar Motor registers 19 per cent growth in February, sells 8745 cars
Latest Ford Everest, formerly Ford Endeavour in India, showcased as modern beast
Latest Ford Everest, formerly Ford Endeavour in India, showcased as modern beast
Fuel price hike likely as crude becomes costlier, blame it on Ukraine conflict
Fuel price hike likely as crude becomes costlier, blame it on Ukraine conflict
Hyundai sales in February go into red as semiconductor shortage persists
Hyundai sales in February go into red as semiconductor shortage persists

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city