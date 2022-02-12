Top 5 electric two-wheeler makers in India in 2021: Hero, Okinawa lead the pack

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has released the data of electric two-wheeler sales in India in 2021.

India's growing electric two-wheeler market saw a rise in sales in 2021. With more than 1.43 lakh units sold, the high-speed electric two-wheeler segment has seen a staggering growth of more than 425 percent last year. With more and more electric vehicle startup launching in India, the latest being the Ola Electric, the market is expected to grow further in coming days.

Leading the pack of electric two-wheeler manufacturers in 2021 is Hero Electric, the EV wing of the Hero MotoCorp. Here is a look at the top five electric two-wheeler manufacturers in India who made the most last year.

Hero Electric:

Hero Electric Vehicles remains the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India with market share of more than 30 percent. In 2021, Hero Electric sold 46,260 units of electric scooters. In December alone, Hero sold 6,058 units of electric two-wheelers.

Hero Electric currently sells nine electric scooters in India. These include the Photon Hx, Optima Hx (dual battery), Optima Hx (single battery), NYX HX (dual battery), Optima LX, Optima LX, Flash LX and Atria LX. The price range of these electric scooters range from ₹46,640 to ₹74,240.

Okinawa Autotech:

Electric two-wheeler maker Okinawa finished 2021 as the second largest manufacturer in the segment. Okinawa currently has a market share of more than 20 percent in the electric two-wheeler space. Okinawa sold 29,945 units last year. However, it emerged as the leading manufacturer in December with 6,098 units sold.

Okinawa currently offers as many as six models for the Indian customers. These include electric scooters like i-Praise, Praise, Ridge Plus, R30, Lite and Dual. The price of the scooters range from ₹59,000 to up to ₹1.09 lakh.

Ather Energy:

Bengaluru-based EV startup Ather Energy has grown in stature to become one of the leading two-wheeler manufacturers in India now. Ather sold 15,921 units of its electric scooters last year and holds a market share of more than 11 percent. In December last year Ather Energy sold 1,810 units of its electric scooters.

Ather Energy offers only two models in India presently. These include the 450 and 450X models. The price ranges between ₹1.40 lakh.

Ampere Vehicles:

Ampere Vehicles, which is part of Greaves Cotton company, is the fourth largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. In 2021 the company sold 12,470 units of its electric scooters in India with a market share of more than eight percent. In December, Ampere outsold Ather Energy with 3,343 units.

Ampere currently sells five models for the Indian customers. These include Reo, Reo Elite, Magnus EX, Magnus Pro and Zeal.

Pure EV:

PuREnergy, an electric two-wheeler startup which made its debut just five years ago, has climbed up the ladder in a short span of time. The two-wheeler manufacturer under the Pure EV brand has emerged as the fifth largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India last year. It sold 11,039 units in 2021 and has a market share of more than seven percent. In December last year, it sold 1,684 units.

The company currently sells four models in India which includes EPluto 7G, Etrance Neo, Etrance and Etron Plus.

