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DISCONTINUED

AMPERE Reo Elite

₹42,999 - 48,999*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Ampere Reo Elite is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Ampere Reo Elite Alternatives

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Ampere Reo Elite Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    65 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    6.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    0.96 kWh
View All Reo Elite SpecsView specs icon

Ampere Reo Elite Variants

Ampere Reo Elite price starts at ₹ 42,999 and goes up to ₹ 48,999 (Ex-showroom). Ampere Reo Elite comes in 2 variants. Ampere Reo Elite's top variant is Li.
2 Variants Available
Reo Elite LA
₹42,999*
25 kmph
65 km
Reo Elite Li
₹48,999*
25 kmph
65 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Ampere Reo Elite Visual Comparison

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Ampere Reo Elite comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Ampere Reo Elite
Ampere Reo Elite image
Rs. 42,999Onwards-16 NmScooters86 kgDrumDrumAlloy65 km5-8 Hours250 W
Joy e-bike WolfJoy e-bike Wolf imageRs. 54,999Onwards
520
-Scooters81 kgDiscDiscAlloy90 km5 Hours1 kWReo EliteVSWolf
Ampere ReoAmpere Reo imageRs. 59,900Onwards-35 NmScooters71.4 kgDiscDrum-80 km5 Hours 30 Minutes250 WReo EliteVSReo
Ola Electric S1 ZOla Electric S1 Z imageRs. 59,999Onwards
4.32
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy75-146 km5 Hours3000 WReo EliteVSS1 Z
Ola Electric GigOla Electric Gig imageRs. 39,999Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy157 km5 Hours1500 WReo EliteVSGig
Hero Electric FlashHero Electric Flash imageRs. 59,640Onwards
4.6223
-Scooters69 kgDrumDrumAlloy85 km4-5 Hrs.250 WReo EliteVSFlash
Amo Mobility Feisty EVAmo Mobility Feisty EV imageRs. 62,180Onwards--Scooters58 kgDiscDrumAlloy75-100 km6 Hours249 WReo EliteVSFeisty EV

Ampere Reo Elite Images

Ampere Reo Elite Image 1
Ampere Reo Elite Image 2
Ampere Reo Elite Image 3
Ampere Reo Elite Image 4
Ampere Reo Elite Image 5
Ampere Reo Elite Image 6

News

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5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
10 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Ampere Reo Elite Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity0.96 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range65 km
Charging Time5-8 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
View all Reo Elite specs and features

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