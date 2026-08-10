Ampere Reo Elite Variants Ampere Reo Elite price starts at ₹ 42,999 and goes up to ₹ 48,999 (Ex-showroom). Ampere Reo Elite comes in 2 variants. Ampere Reo Elite's top variant is Li.

2 Variant s Available

Reo Elite LA ₹42,999* 25 kmph 65 km Reo Elite Li ₹48,999* 25 kmph 65 km