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HomeCompare BikesK 1600 Bagger vs Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025]

BMW K 1600 Bagger vs Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025]

In 2026 BMW K 1600 Bagger or Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW K 1600 Bagger Price starts at Rs. 35.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 24.62 Lakhs (last recorded price). K 1600 Bagger engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS PS & 180 Nm. On the other hand, Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 208 PS PS & 123 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] in 3 colours. The K 1600 Bagger mileage is around 16.94 kmpl. The Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] mileage is around 13.2 kmpl.
K 1600 Bagger vs Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS K 1600 bagger Streetfighter v4 [2020-2025]
BrandBMWDucati
Price₹ 35.62 Lakhs₹ 24.62 Lakhs
Mileage16.94 kmpl13.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1649 cc1103 cc
Power160.4 PS PS208 PS PS

Filters
K 1600 Bagger
BMW K 1600 Bagger
STD
₹35.62 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025]
Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025]
STD
₹24.62 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
26.5 L16 L
Length
2470 mm-
Wheelbase
1618 mm1488 mm
Height
1340 - 1440 mm-
Kerb Weight
344 kg201 mm
Saddle Height
750 mm845 mm
Width
1000 mm-
Wheel Size
17 inchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm330 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
450.5 km-
Max Speed
200 kmph299 kmph
Max Power
160.4 PS @ 6750 rpm208 PS @ 13000 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm53.5 mm
Max Torque
180 Nm @ 5250 rpm123 Nm @ 11500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
1649 cc1103 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Oil/Watercooled 4-Stroke In-line 6-Cylinder Engine, Two Overhead Camshafts, Four Valves Per CylinderDesmosedici Stradale 90 degree V4, rearward-rotating crankshaft 4 Desmodromically actuated valves per cylinders, liquid cooled.
Clutch
Multiple-disc clutch in oil bath-
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
64
Starting
Self Start Only,Remote StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
72 mm81 mm
Chassis
Bridge-type frame, cast aluminium, load-bearing engine-
Front Suspension
BMW Motorrad Duolever; central spring strutFully adjustable Showa BPF fork, 43 mm chromed inner tubes
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad ParaleverFully adjustable Sachs unit. Aluminum single-sided swingarm
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,DynamicYes
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Dynamic ESA, Steering Stabiliser, Tyre Pressure Control, On-board Computer, Dynamic Engine Brake Control, Gear Shift Assist Pro, Central Locking System, Anti-theft Alarm System, Inner Leg Curve - 1760 mm, 12v Socket, Two-tone Fanfare, Revolution Counter, Electronic Immobiliser, Heated GripsSeat Heating, Handbrake Lever Adjustable, Hill Start Control Pro, Floorboards, Floor Lighting, Radio Software, Glove Compartment, Steering head angel, Castor - 106.4 mmWheelie Control, Slide Control, Engine Brake Control, Ducati Multimedia System, Ducati Data Analyser+
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
10.25 Coloured TFT ScreenYes
Battery Capacity
12 V / 16 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,20,70027,15,874
Ex-Showroom Price
35,62,00024,62,400
RTO
2,84,9601,96,992
Insurance
73,74056,482
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
84,27158,374

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