In 2026 BMW F 850 GS Adventure or Indian Scout [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 850 GS Adventure Price starts at Rs. 13.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price). F 850 GS Adventure engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. BMW offers the F 850 GS Adventure in 3 colours. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The F 850 GS Adventure mileage is around 24 kmpl. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
F 850 GS Adventure vs Scout [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F 850 gs adventure
|Scout [2022-2025]
|Brand
|BMW
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 13.75 Lakhs
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24 kmpl
|25.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|853 cc
|1133 cc
|Power
|95.17 PS PS
|127.8 PS PS