Indian Scout launch marks price reset as brand holds firm to premium DNA

When a brand like Indian Motorcycle makes news in India, the instinctive response is to compare it with Harley-Davidson . Both trade in heritage, big engines and lifestyle appeal, but in recent years both have also had to confront uncomfortable questions of affordability and relevance.

Indian Motorcycle has introduced the 2025 Scout to India, centering on price recalibration to broaden its appeal while keeping its 1000cc-plus premium identity. Indian is going in the opposite direction to Harley-Davidson’s mass-premium adventure, doubling down on exclusivity and heritage.

Harley has chosen to address this by entering the mass-premium segment, especially in India and China. Its partnership with Hero MotoCorp has already yielded the Harley-Davidson X440, aimed at expanding the brand’s base and ensuring greater volumes. Similar strategies are at play in China, where Harley has worked with Qianjiang to develop more accessible models.

Indian Motorcycle, by contrast, is deliberately steering clear of this route. “As of now we are not targeting the mass market," says Lalit Sharma, MD of Polaris India. This is why the new Indian Scout launch in 2025 is not just another premium cruiser making its way into the market.

For Sharma, the real story lies in price recalibration, making the brand more accessible within its premium universe, without stepping down into mass-premium territory. “We were doing well, but we were a little bit missing on the pricing piece in the entry-level segment, which is 1000cc. With the Scout, we are in a much better position both in terms of price and product positioning," Sharma said at the launch," he added.

Also Read : 2025 Indian Scout series launched in India at ₹12.99 lakh

Positioning the premium, but accessible

The Indian lineup in India has always been skewed towards heavyweight cruisers and baggers, aspirational but out of reach for many enthusiasts. With the Scout, Indian now has a motorcycle that is not only priced more competitively but also sized more appropriately for Indian riders.

Sharma is clear that the ambition is to double volumes in the short term, while maintaining premiumness. The target, he hints, is to operate firmly in the triple-digit space in terms of annual sales, modest by mass-market standards, but significant in the niche world of luxury motorcycles.

India’s luxury footprint: A refined presence

Indian Motorcycle’s India journey has always been about precision over volume. As part of Polaris Industries, which revived the brand globally in 2011, Indian entered India in 2014 with three flagship models: the Chief Classic, Chief Vintage and Chieftain.

The company began with a presence in Delhi before expanding to Bangalore, Gurgaon, and eventually Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad. By 2016, Polaris India was targeting a 15 per cent share of the 1200cc plus super-premium segment, competing head-on with Harley-Davidson in a niche market of barely 1,000 units annually.

For Sharma, the real story lies in price recalibration, making the brand more accessible within its premium universe, without stepping down into mass-premium territory. (Mohd Nasir for HT Auto)

Over the years, Indian has built its aura around iconic nameplates such as the Chief, Chieftain, Scout and Roadmaster, models known for their V-twin Thunder Stroke engines, keyless ignition, cruise control and leather craftsmanship.

Even so, the brand never chased mass volumes. It carved out a small but loyal base of riders willing to pay for heritage and craftsmanship. The 2025 Scout, with its price reset, is Indian’s bid to broaden that appeal without diluting its identity.

Also Read : Indian Motorcycle announces prices of MY25 bikes. Here's what's on offer

Accessories, customisation and the new reality

Beyond bikes, Indian has also built a business in accessories. Globally, these can be as lucrative as the motorcycles themselves. In India, however, options have narrowed post stricter emission norms, which mean no slip-ons, exhaust swaps or heavy performance mods.

“People now mostly go for pillion seats, backrests and foot pegs. But the prime business remains motorcycles," Sharma pointed out. Accessories will continue to play a role, but the core remains selling the dream on two wheels.

Holding on to premiumness

If there is one non-negotiable, it is that Indian will not chase the mid-size premium market the way rivals have. “We do not have any bike less than 1000cc globally. The strategy is to maintain class and premiumness," Sharma insisted, even as the global motorcycle market trends towards 350–650cc machines.

This may be a high-risk approach in India, where volumes sit squarely in that mid-size zone, but Indian is betting that a strong brand aura and loyal clientele will sustain it.

India in the global context

For Indian Motorcycle globally, Asia-Pacific is now a serious growth region, with China, Japan, Thailand and Australia performing strongly. India, Sharma concedes, is still a “very small" contributor, but one worth nurturing.

“We will go with the flow and see how business shapes up in the next two years," he said, pointing out that the Scout launch and the pricing realignment are important steps in building a foundation.

The message is clear, for Indian Motorcycle in India, the Scout represents both a price correction and an enforcement of strategy. By holding firmly to its premium positioning, yet making entry more accessible, the brand is attempting to grow without diluting its DNA.

Whether this balance works in a market obsessed with value will be the litmus test. For now, the intent is clear: Indian wants to be seen not just as an exotic brand for a handful of buyers, but as a serious premium player with a sharper, better-defined proposition.

First Published Date: