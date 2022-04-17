HT Auto
BMW F850GS vs Ducati SuperSport 950

F850GS
BMW F850GS
F 850 GS Pro
₹12.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
SuperSport 950
Ducati SuperSport 950
STD
₹13.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Water-cooled 4-Stroke In-line Two-cylinder Engine, Four Valves Per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts, Dry Sump LubricationTestastretta 11°, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled
Displacement
853 cc937 cc
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6250 rpm93 Nm @ 6500 rpm
No. of Cylinders
2-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multiple-Disc Wet Clutch (anti hopping), Mechanically OperatedSlipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self bleeding master cylinder
Gear Box
6-Speed6 speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Peak Power
95.17 PS @ 8250 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Transmission
ManualManual
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,83,32315,81,643
Ex-Showroom Price
12,50,00014,31,000
RTO
1,00,0001,14,480
Insurance
33,32336,163
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,73333,995

