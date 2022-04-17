|Engine Type
|Water-cooled 4-Stroke In-line Two-cylinder Engine, Four Valves Per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts, Dry Sump Lubrication
|Testastretta 11°, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled
|Displacement
|853 cc
|937 cc
|Max Torque
|92 Nm @ 6250 rpm
|93 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|No. of Cylinders
|2
|-
|Cooling System
|Liquid Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|4
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Clutch
|Multiple-Disc Wet Clutch (anti hopping), Mechanically Operated
|Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self bleeding master cylinder
|Gear Box
|6-Speed
|6 speed
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Peak Power
|95.17 PS @ 8250 rpm
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Battery Type
|Maintenance Free
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|On-Road Price
|₹13,83,323
|₹15,81,643
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹12,50,000
|₹14,31,000
|RTO
|₹1,00,000
|₹1,14,480
|Insurance
|₹33,323
|₹36,163
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹29,733
|₹33,995