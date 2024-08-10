In 2026 BMW C 400 GT or Ducati Hypermotard 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW C 400 GT Price starts at Rs. 11.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Hypermotard 950 Price starts at Rs. 17.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). C 400 GT engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS PS & 35 Nm. On the other hand, Hypermotard 950 engine makes power & torque 114.2 PS PS & 96 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Hypermotard 950 in 3 colours. The C 400 GT mileage is around 28 kmpl. The Hypermotard 950 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
C 400 GT vs Hypermotard 950 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C 400 gt
|Hypermotard 950
|Brand
|BMW
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 11.5 Lakhs
|₹ 17.11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|28 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|350 cc
|937 cc
|Power
|33.99 PS PS
|114.2 PS PS