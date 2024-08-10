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HomeCompare BikesC 400 GT vs Hypermotard 950

BMW C 400 GT vs Ducati Hypermotard 950

In 2026 BMW C 400 GT or Ducati Hypermotard 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW C 400 GT Price starts at Rs. 11.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Hypermotard 950 Price starts at Rs. 17.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). C 400 GT engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS PS & 35 Nm. On the other hand, Hypermotard 950 engine makes power & torque 114.2 PS PS & 96 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Hypermotard 950 in 3 colours. The C 400 GT mileage is around 28 kmpl. The Hypermotard 950 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
C 400 GT vs Hypermotard 950 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C 400 gt Hypermotard 950
BrandBMWDucati
Price₹ 11.5 Lakhs₹ 17.11 Lakhs
Mileage28 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity350 cc937 cc
Power33.99 PS PS114.2 PS PS

Filters
C 400 GT
BMW C 400 GT
STD
₹11.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hypermotard 950
Ducati Hypermotard 950
RVE
₹17.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW C 400 GT Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.8 L14.5 L
Kerb Weight
219 kg200 kg
Additional Storage
37.6 L-
Saddle Height
765 mm870 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-381 mm,Rear :-355.6 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-15, Rear :-150/70-14Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-180/55-ZR17
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Aluminum Cast WheelsAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
129 kmph316 kmph
Max Power
33.99 PS @ 7500 rpm114.2 PS @ 9000 rpm
Max Torque
35 Nm @ 5750 rpm96 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
350 cc937 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Water Cooled, Single Cylinder, Four Stroke Engine Featuring Four Valves Per Cylinder, Overhead Camshaft With Rocker And Wet-Sump LubricationTestastretta 11 Degree, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled, magnesium head covers, hydraulic clutch command
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Automatic CentrifugalSlipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch, hydraulic control
No Of Cylinders
12
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
CVT6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForksMarzocchi aluminum fully adjustable, upside-down 45 mm
Rear Suspension
Pre-Load AdjustableProgressive linkage with adjustable spring preload and rebound damping Sachs monoshock. Aluminium singlesided swingarm
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Underseat storage
37.6 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Dynamic Brake Control, Ride-By-Wire, Engine Drag Torque Control, Automatic Stability Control, ABS ProABS Bosch Cornering, Ducati Slide by Brake, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ride-by-Wire, Removable passenger footpegs, Heated grips, Ducati Multimedia System
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
10.25 Inch TFT DisplayYes
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,81,22918,92,022
Ex-Showroom Price
11,50,00017,10,500
RTO
1,00,0001,36,840
Insurance
31,22944,682
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,53840,666

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