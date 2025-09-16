BMW G 310 RR & C 400 GT get more affordable by up to 92,000 after GST cuts

BMW Motorrad India has slashed prices on its two entry models, with the G 310 RR and C 400 GT getting more affordable. The BMW G 310 RR gets a price cut of ₹24,000, whereas the BMW C 400 GT maxi-scooter is now more affordable by a whopping ₹92,000. While the G 310 RR is locally made in India, the C 400 GT is a full import.

The BMW G 310 RR gets a price cut of ₹ 24,000, whereas the BMW C 400 GT maxi-scooter is now more affordable by a whopping ₹ 92,000.

BMW G 310 RR & C 400 GT Get Cheaper

The price reduction is a result of the GST rationalisation, which brings both models into the 18 per cent tax slab. The BMW G 310 RR was previously priced at ₹3.05 lakh, but has now been reduced to ₹2.81 lakh. On the other hand, the BMW C 400 GT was previously priced at ₹11.75 lakh, which has now dropped to ₹10.83 lakh (ex-showroom). The new prices will come into effect from September 22, 2025.

The BMW G 310 RR is a badge-engineered TVS Apache RR 310 but gets new livery and branding, while retaining the same hardware

BMW G 310 RR: Specifications

Since the discontinuation of the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS, the G 310 RR has been holding the fort as BMW Motorrad’s most accessible motorcycle. The bike is essentially a badge-engineered TVS Apache RR 310, albeit with BMW graphics. Both the TVS and BMW models are now separated by a difference of about ₹10,000. The bike is made at the Indian two-wheeler giant’s Hosur plant for India and export markets.

The BMW G 310 RR draws power from the 312 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine tuned for 34 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm at 7,700 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike gets USD forks up front and a monoshock at the rear, while braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end. The feature list comprises a ride-by-wire throttle, multiple riding modes, dual-channel ABS, all-LED lighting, and a TFT display. The price reduction gives the G 310 RR an advantage over the KTM RC 390, which has seen a price increase due to its higher-displacement engine.

The 2025 BMW C 400 GT is a full import and draws power from a 350 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, eligible for the 18% GST slab

BMW C 400 GT: Specifications

On the other hand, the BMW C 400 GT gets a 350 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor tuned for 33.5 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 35 Nm at 5,750 rpm. The maxi-scooter gets a 12.8-litre fuel tank and has a kerb weight of 214 kg. The model gets telescopic front forks and dual preload-adjustable shocks at the rear, while riding on 15-inch front and 14-inch rear alloy wheels. On the feature front, the C 400 GT packs a 10.25-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, USB-C charging port, a 4.5-litre compartment at the front and 37.6 litres of under-seat storage.

