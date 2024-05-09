In 2024 BGauss D15 or Yamaha MT-15 V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 Price starts at Rs. 1.68 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). D15 engine makes power and torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 in 7 colours. D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The MT-15 V2 mileage is around 56.87 kmpl. D15 vs MT-15 V2 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS D15 Mt-15 v2 Brand BGauss Yamaha Price ₹ 1.46 Lakhs ₹ 1.68 Lakhs Range 115 km/charge - Mileage - 56.87 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 155 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 4 Hrs. -