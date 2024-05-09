In 2024 BGauss D15 or Yamaha MT-15 V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
features, colours and other specs.
BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 Price starts at Rs. 1.68 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
D15 engine makes power and torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm.
On the other hand, MT-15 V2 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively.
Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 in 7 colours.
D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge.
The MT-15 V2 mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger
Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch,
Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding
Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based
Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault
Detection, Roll Over Sensor, Buzzer