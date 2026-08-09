In 2026 BGauss B8 or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). B8 engine makes power and torque 1,900 w W & 94.6 Nm. On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. B8 has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
B8 vs Notte125 Comparison