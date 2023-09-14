In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or Techo Electra Emerge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or Techo Electra Emerge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Techo Electra Emerge Price starts at 68,106 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Emerge has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Techo Electra offers the Emerge in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less