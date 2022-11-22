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HomeCompare Bikes502 C vs CB500X

Benelli 502 C vs Honda CB500X

In 2026 Benelli 502 C or Honda CB500X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli 502 C Price starts at Rs. 5.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB500X Price starts at Rs. 6.87 Lakhs (last recorded price). 502 C engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. On the other hand, CB500X engine makes power & torque 47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the 502 C in 1 colour. Honda offers the CB500X in 2 colours. The 502 C mileage is around 26.52 kmpl. The CB500X mileage is around 28.6 kmpl.
502 C vs CB500X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 502 c Cb500x
BrandBenelliHonda
Price₹ 5.25 Lakhs₹ 6.87 Lakhs
Mileage26.52 kmpl28.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity500 cc471 cc
Power47.5 PS PS47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm PS

Filters
502 C
Benelli 502 C
Black
₹5.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
CB500X
Honda CB500X
STD
₹6.87 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Benelli 502 C Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L17.7 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm181 mm
Length
2240 mm2156 mm
Wheelbase
1600 mm1443 mm
Height
1140 mm1412 mm
Kerb Weight
216 kg199 kg
Saddle Height
750 mm830 mm
Width
950 mm828 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :- 160/60-ZR17Front :-110/80-19,Rear :-160/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Max Speed
175 kmph
Max Power
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm66.8 mm
Max Torque
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain driveChain Drive
Displacement
500 cc471.03 cc
Engine Type
2 cylinders in line, 4 strokes, liquid cooling, 4 valves per cylinder4 Stroke, SI Engine (Parallel Twin)
Clutch
Wet multi-plateMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
69 mm67 mm
Rear Suspension
Telescopic coil spring oil damped, 50 mm.Honda ProLINK monoshock
Front Suspension
Upside down telescopic fork, 41mm Outer TubeTelescopic Suspension
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
8 Ah12 V, 7 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,93,0777,66,869
Ex-Showroom Price
5,25,0006,87,386
RTO
42,00054,990
Insurance
26,07724,493
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,74716,483

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