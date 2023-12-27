In 2023 Benelli 502 C or Honda CB500X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Benelli 502 C or Honda CB500X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli 502 C Price starts at Rs 4.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB500X Price starts at Rs 6.87 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, CB500X engine makes power & torque 47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm & 43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the 502 C in 1 colour. Honda offers the CB500X in 2 colours. The 502 C mileage is around 25.89 kmpl. The CB500X mileage is around 28.6 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less