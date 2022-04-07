|Max Power
|20.4 PS @ 8500 rpm
|18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
|Max Torque
|18.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm
|14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Ignition
|Digital Twin Spark
|TCI (Transistor controlled ignition)
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|9.5:1
|11.6:1
|Displacement
|220 cc
|155 cc
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi Plate
|Wet, multiple-disc
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Engine Type
|4-stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant, DTS-i FI Engine, Oil cooled
|Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|4
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|6-Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,52,232
|₹1,82,359
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,32,378
|₹1,56,700
|RTO
|₹10,590
|₹13,066
|Insurance
|₹9,264
|₹10,494
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹2,099
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,272
|₹3,919