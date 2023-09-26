HT Auto
Bajaj Pulsar N150 vs Yamaha FZ-X

Pulsar N150
Bajaj Pulsar N150
STD
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X
STD
₹1.17 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
149.68 cc149 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet, Multiple-disc
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,17,6771,36,912
Ex-Showroom Price
1,17,6771,16,800
RTO
09,874
Insurance
06,888
Accessories Charges
03,350
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5292,942

