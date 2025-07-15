⁠Bajaj Pulsar N150 discontinued in India, de-listed from website

Bajaj Auto has pulled the plug on the Pulsar N150 , just two years after it went on sale. The motorcycle got the Pulsar N160 ’s styling with the engine of the Pulsar P150 , bringing the best of both worlds. However, the Pulsar N150 received a lukewarm response in the market, which has led to its discontinuation. Bajaj dealers tell HT Auto that sales of the Pulsar N150 were stopped a few months ago, while the model has now been de-listed on the brand’s website.

Bajaj Pulsar N150 de-listed from the website

The Bajaj Pulsar N150 was launched at a price tag of ₹1.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike was powered by the 149 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine tuned for 14.3 bhp and 13.5 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Other cycle parts included telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear.

The Pulsar N150 used a tubular frame as a stress member with telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The bike was equipped with a rear drum brake and single-channel ABS

Bajaj Pulsar N150: Specifications

The Pulsar N150 looked identical to the larger Pulsar N160, complete with the projector lens headlamp, LED DRLs, and angular body panels. The bike got a single-piece seat while running on a wider rear tyre over the standard Pulsar P150. It was also equipped with a rear drum brake and single-channel ABS.

The Bajaj Pulsar N160 with the single-seat option replaces the Pulsar N150 (representative image)

Bajaj Pulsar N160 Single-Seat Variant

Bajaj has now replaced the Pulsar N150 with a more accessible version of the Pulsar N160, priced at ₹1.23 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike gets a single-piece seat, twin disc brakes, and the more powerful 164.82 cc single-cylinder engine tuned for 15.7 bhp and 14.65 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The Pulsar N160 exists between the Pulsar NS160 and the classic Pulsar 150 in the larger family.

