Bajaj Pulsar N150 launch today: Live and latest updates

Styling cues from elder twin?
The Bajaj Pulsar N150 is expected to borrow several styling cues from N160 which means it could be almost as sporty and aggressive to look at. Sculpted projector head lights and more pronounced tank extension, for instance, could give the N150 an enhanced visual appeal.
Pulsar N150 expected specs
The Bajaj Pulsar N150 will be a watered down version of the Pulsar N160 and as such, likely to be more on the lines of the P150. The Pulsar P150 offers 14 Ps of max power and 13.2 Nm of peak torque. That said, the levels of refinement and a relatively torquey tuning are also quite likely.
Family of Bajaj Pulsars
Bajaj Pulsar, last year, was launched in the N250 and the F250, and both have fared quite well so far. At present, the lineup starts at around ₹85,000 mark (before taxes). The Indian two-wheeler giant, however, is determined to have an entry level model and this is where the N150 is looking to slot itself in.