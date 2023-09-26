Bajaj Pulsar N150 launch today: Live and latest updates

Bajaj Pulsar is a name to reckon with in India's vibrant bike market and has dominated its segment for years. Little wonder then that when the new generation of Pulsar models were launched last year, it created quite a bit of stir and the likes of the Pulsar N160 continues to find much favour. Looking to build on the sustained success, Bajaj is now all set with its Pulsar N150 which is likely to borrow the same engine as on the P150 but will boast of styling cues that are taken straight from the highly successful N160.

Catch all the details and live updates from the launch of Bajaj Pulsar N150 here: