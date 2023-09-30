Bajaj Pulsar N150 launched: 5 things to know

Bajaj Auto is working on expanding the Pulsar lineup slowly. In 2021, they launched the first new-gen Pulsars which were the N250 and the F250. Then the brand launched the N160 and the P150. Now, what came as a surprise was the launch of the new Pulsar N150. No, the N150 will not be replacing the Pulsar P150 or the older generation of the Pulsar 150. This means all three 150 cc Pulsars will remain on sale. Here are five things that one should know about the new Pulsar N150.

Bajaj Pulsar N150: Looks

As the name suggests, the Pulsar N150 takes its design from the N160. So, the LED projector headlamp, the tail lamp, the side panels and the fuel tank are carried over from the N160. Bajaj will sell the N150 in three colourways - Racing Red, Ebony Black & Metallic Pearl White.

Bajaj Pulsar N150: Engine

Powering the Pulsar N150 is the same engine that is doing duty on the Pulsar P150. It is a 149.68 cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder-FI unit that is air-cooled. It produces 14.3 bhp of max power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque. The gearbox is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Bajaj Pulsar N150: Hardware

Bajaj Auto is using a tubular frame as a stress member. It is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are performed by a disc in the front and a drum brake at the rear.

Bajaj Pulsar N150: Features

In terms of features, the Pulsar N150 comes with a digital instrument cluster. Bajaj calls it Infinity Display Console because of the minimal bezels. There is a USB port placed on the fuel tank that can be used to charge mobile devices. Apart from this, Bajaj is also offering single-channel ABS.

Bajaj Pulsar N150: Price and variants

As of now, the Pulsar N150 is available in a single variant. It is priced at ₹1,17,677 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

