Bajaj Pulsar N150 launched: 5 things to know

Bajaj Auto is working on expanding the Pulsar lineup slowly. In 2021, they launched the first new-gen Pulsars which were the N250 and the F250. Then the brand launched the N160 and the P150. Now, what came as a surprise was the launch of the new Pulsar N150. No, the N150 will not be replacing the Pulsar P150 or the older generation of the Pulsar 150. This means all three 150 cc Pulsars will remain on sale. Here are five things that one should know about the new Pulsar N150.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Sep 2023, 10:27 AM
Bajaj Pulsar N150
Bajaj is currently working on expanding its Pulsar lineup by slowly introducing a new generation of Pulsars. The brand first started with launching the N250 and the F250. Last year, they introduced the N160 and the P150. Now, the manufacturer has launched the new Pulsar N150. 
The Pulsar N150 comes with the design language of the N160 but engine is taken from the Pulsar P150. However, Bajaj has made few changes ot make sure that the N150 can differentiated from the Pulsar N160. 
For starters, the Pulsar N150 comes with a single-piece seat that offers more space to the rider to move around and be comfortable. The split grab rail has been replaced with a single-piece unit. Apart from this, Bajaj says that the riding triangle is supposed to be more comfortable. 
The digital instrument cluster has been carried forwarded from the other new generation Pulsars. Bajaj calls it Infinity Display Console that has a minimal bezel. At the centre, there is an analogue tachometer which is still preferred by purists. The digital instrument cluster is towards the right, it shows info like gear position indicator, distance to empty and time. 
Bajaj is using a tubular frame as a stress member. It is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are performed by a disc in the front and a drum brake at the rear.
The motorcycel gets a muscular looking fuel tank with tanks shrouds. It can hold up to 14 litres of fuel which one litre less than the original Pulsar 150. The fuel efficiency figure is expected to be be between 45 kmpl to 50 kmpl.
Bajaj Auto is offering 17-inch alloy wheels that are wrapped in tubeless tyres which give a peace of mind in case of a puncture. The front tyre measures 90/90 17 whereas the rear one measures 120/80 17. 
The engine on duty is the same unit that is found on the Pulsar P150. It is a 149.68 cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder-FI, air-cooled engine that puts out 14.3 bhp of max power at 8,500 rpm and 13.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm.
Bajaj says that the engine is tuned to produce torque at lower rpm. This means that the rider would be able to ride in the city in higher gear without frequent gear shifts. Speaking of gearshifts, Bajaj is using a 5-speed gearbox and the clutch action is also quite light.
The chassis on duty is a tubular unit that uses the engine as a stressed member. It is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are performed by a disc in the front and a drum brake at the rear.
In terms of features, the Pulsar N150 comes with a USB port on the fuel tank that can be used for charging mobile devices. Apart from this, there is a single-channel Anti-lock braking system on offer. Bajaj does not offer Bluetooth connectivity.
Bajaj Pulsar N150: Looks

As the name suggests, the Pulsar N150 takes its design from the N160. So, the LED projector headlamp, the tail lamp, the side panels and the fuel tank are carried over from the N160. Bajaj will sell the N150 in three colourways - Racing Red, Ebony Black & Metallic Pearl White.

Bajaj Pulsar N150: Engine

Powering the Pulsar N150 is the same engine that is doing duty on the Pulsar P150. It is a 149.68 cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder-FI unit that is air-cooled. It produces 14.3 bhp of max power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque. The gearbox is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Bajaj Pulsar N150: Hardware

Bajaj Auto is using a tubular frame as a stress member. It is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are performed by a disc in the front and a drum brake at the rear.

Watch: Bajaj Pulsar P150: Road test review

Bajaj Pulsar N150: Features

In terms of features, the Pulsar N150 comes with a digital instrument cluster. Bajaj calls it Infinity Display Console because of the minimal bezels. There is a USB port placed on the fuel tank that can be used to charge mobile devices. Apart from this, Bajaj is also offering single-channel ABS.

Bajaj Pulsar N150: Price and variants

As of now, the Pulsar N150 is available in a single variant. It is priced at 1,17,677 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

First Published Date: 30 Sep 2023, 10:27 AM IST
