In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Price starts at Rs. 88,166 (last recorded price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm. On the other hand, NDS ECO Lio engine makes power & torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio in 7 colours. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. NDS ECO Lio has a range of up to 83 km/charge.
Platina 110 vs NDS ECO Lio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 110
|Nds eco lio
|Brand
|Bajaj
|NDS ECO MOTORS
|Price
|₹ 69,284
|₹ 88,166
|Range
|-
|83 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|72 V
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-