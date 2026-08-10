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DISCONTINUED

NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio

₹88,166*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio is discontinued and no longer produced.
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NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    55 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    83 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4 hrs
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    1.6 kW
View All NDS ECO Lio SpecsView specs icon

NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Variants

NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio price starts at ₹ 88,166 .
1 Variant Available
NDS ECO Lio Lio STD
₹88,166*
55 kmph
83 km/charge
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Visual Comparison

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NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio
NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio image
Rs. 88,166Onwards-152.78 NmScooters90 kgDiscDrumAlloy83 km-1600 W
Bajaj ChetakBajaj Chetak imageRs. 96,504Onwards
4.6149
-Scooters---Alloy153 km3 Hours-NDS ECO LioVSChetak
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.621
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-NDS ECO LioVSMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance NeoPURE EV ETrance Neo imageRs. 79,699Onwards--Scooters86 kgDiscDrumAlloy131-171 km4 Hours2.2 kWNDS ECO LioVSETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards-30 NmScooters76 kgDiscDrumAlloy111-151 km4 Hours2.2 kWNDS ECO LioVSEpluto 7G
PURE EV Epluto 7G MaxPURE EV Epluto 7G Max imageRs. 1.18 LakhsOnwards--Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy150-211 Km4-5 Hours2.2 kWNDS ECO LioVSEpluto 7G Max

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NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Images

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NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Specifications and Features

Max Power1600 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity21 Ah
Charging PointYes
Max Torque152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm
TransmissionAutomatic
Range83 km
HeadlightYes
Charging Time4 Hours
Max Speed55 kmph
View all NDS ECO Lio specs and features

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