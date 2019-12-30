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2 Discontinued Bikes

NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Front Left View
1/8
DISCONTINUED

NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio

₹88,166
Last Recorded Price
Battery Capacity
21 Ah
Speed
55 kmph
Range
83 km
Check Details
NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Front Left View
1/8
DISCONTINUED

NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus

₹1.24 Lakhs
Last Recorded Price
Battery Capacity
21 Ah
Speed
55 kmph
Range
165 km
Check Details

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