NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Key Specs
- Speed55 kmph
- Range165 km
- Charging3 hrs
- Motor Power1.6 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus
|Rs. 1.24 LakhsOnwards
|-
|152.78 Nm
|Scooters
|100 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|165 km
|-
|1600 W
|TVS iQube
|Rs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|132 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|212 km
|4 Hours 18 Minutes
|4.4 kW
|NDS ECO Lio PlusVSiQube
|Bajaj Chetak
|Rs. 96,504Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|153 km
|3 Hours
|-
|NDS ECO Lio PlusVSChetak
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|Steel
|85 km
|5 hrs
|-
|NDS ECO Lio PlusVSMagnus Neo
|Simple Energy OneS Gen 2
|Rs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
|52 Nm
|Scooters
|118 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|190 km
|4 Hours
|8.5 kW
|NDS ECO Lio PlusVSOneS Gen 2
|Ather Energy Rizta
|Rs. 1.17 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|125 kg
|-
|-
|-
|159 km
|6 Hours 30 Minutes
|4.3 kW
|NDS ECO Lio PlusVSRizta
|Max Power
|1600 W
|Battery Capacity
|21 Ah
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|165 km
|Headlight
|Yes
|Charging Time
|2-4 Hours
|Max Speed
|55 kmph
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