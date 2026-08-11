Specs & FeaturesRangeImages
1/8
DISCONTINUED

NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus

₹1.24 Lakhs*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus is discontinued and no longer produced.
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Variants

NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
NDS ECO Lio PlusvsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
NDS ECO Lio PlusvsChetak
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
NDS ECO Lio PlusvsMagnus Neo
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
NDS ECO Lio PlusvsOneS Gen 2
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
NDS ECO Lio PlusvsRizta
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
NDS ECO Lio Plusvs450S

NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    55 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    165 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    3 hrs
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    1.6 kW
View All NDS ECO Lio Plus SpecsView specs icon

NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Variants

NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus price starts at ₹ 1.24 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
NDS ECO Lio Plus Lio Plus STD
₹1.24 Lakhs*
55 kmph
165 km/charge
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with NDS ECO Lio Plus.
NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus
TVS iQube
VS
NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio PlusSelect model
TVS iQubeSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Tyre View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus
NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus image
Rs. 1.24 LakhsOnwards-152.78 NmScooters100 kgDiscDrumAlloy165 km-1600 W
TVS iQubeTVS iQube imageRs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
4.1462
-Scooters132 kgDiscDrumAlloy212 km4 Hours 18 Minutes4.4 kWNDS ECO Lio PlusVSiQube
Bajaj ChetakBajaj Chetak imageRs. 96,504Onwards
4.6149
-Scooters---Alloy153 km3 Hours-NDS ECO Lio PlusVSChetak
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.635
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-NDS ECO Lio PlusVSMagnus Neo
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2Simple Energy OneS Gen 2 imageRs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
4.6125
52 NmScooters118 kgDiscDrumAlloy190 km4 Hours8.5 kWNDS ECO Lio PlusVSOneS Gen 2
Ather Energy RiztaAther Energy Rizta imageRs. 1.17 LakhsOnwards
4.4161
-Scooters125 kg---159 km6 Hours 30 Minutes4.3 kWNDS ECO Lio PlusVSRizta

EV Travel Cost Calculator

Estimate how much you can save by switching to an Electric Vehicle. Calculate yours by using this tool.
NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus
Aprilia SR 160
VS
Selected Electric Bike
NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio PlusSelect model
Select Petrol Bike
Aprilia SR 160Select model
 km
100 km4000 km
 / kWh
₹4 / kWh₹30 / kWh

NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Images

NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Image 1
NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Image 2
NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Image 3
NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Image 4
NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Image 5
NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Image 6

News

Raul Fernandez, Jorge Martín and Marco Bezzecchi completed an Aprilia 1-2-3 at the Silverstone MotoGP round.
Aprilia riders sweep Silverstone podium; Raul Fernandez takes MotoGP victory
11 Aug 2026
Hero MotoCorp's focus is shifting to rural demand, market-share gains in premium motorcycles and scooters, and its EV strategy.
Premium motorcycles, electric scooters fuel Hero MotoCorp's Q1 FY27 performance
11 Aug 2026
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke
10 Aug 2026
View all
  News

NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Specifications and Features

Max Power1600 W
Battery Capacity21 Ah
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
Max Torque152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm
TransmissionAutomatic
Range165 km
HeadlightYes
Charging Time2-4 Hours
Max Speed55 kmph
View all NDS ECO Lio Plus specs and features

Top Electric Bikes

Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

₹1.4 Lakhs Onwards
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 Lakhs
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 Lakhs
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features
HomeNew BikesNDS ECO MOTORS BikesNDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus