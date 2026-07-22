In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Chetak up to 113-153 km/charge and the NDS ECO Lio Plus has a range of up to 165 km/charge. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio Plus in 7 colours.
Chetak vs NDS ECO Lio Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Chetak
|Nds eco lio plus
|Brand
|Bajaj
|NDS ECO MOTORS
|Price
|₹ 96,504
|₹ 1.24 Lakhs
|Range
|113-153 km/charge
|165 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|72 V
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 25 Minutes
|-