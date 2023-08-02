HT Auto
NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Specifications

NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus starting price is Rs. 1,23,978 in India. NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus is available in 1 variant and
1.24 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Specs

NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus comes with Automatic transmission. The price of NDS ECO Lio Plus starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO

NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Lio Plus STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Kerb Weight
100 kg
Length
2020 mm
Width
730 mm
Wheelbase
1460 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Torque
152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC
Range (Normal Mode)
190 km/charge
Motor Power
1600 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Range
165 km/charge
Range (Sport Mode)
165 km/charge
Range (Eco Mode)
225 km/charge
Max Speed
55 kmph
Body Graphics
Yes
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tripmeter
Digital
Charging Point
Yes
EBS
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Clock
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
72 V 2X21 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Lithium Ion

NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Variants & Price List

NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus price starts at ₹ 1.24 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.24 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus comes in 1 variants. NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus top variant price is ₹ 1.24 Lakhs.

Lio Plus STD
1.24 Lakhs*
1600 W
