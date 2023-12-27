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HomeCompare BikesChetak vs Dot One [2023-2025]

Bajaj Chetak vs Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025]

In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Chetak up to 113-153 km/charge and the Dot One [2023-2025] has a range of up to 151 km/charge.
Chetak vs Dot One [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Chetak Dot one [2023-2025]
BrandBajajSimple Energy
Price₹ 96,504₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range113-153 km/charge151 km/charge
Battery Capacity-3.7 kWh
Charging Time2 Hours 25 Minutes3 Hours 47 Minutes

Filters
Chetak
Bajaj Chetak
C2501
₹96,504*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dot One [2023-2025]
Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Chetak Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Headlight View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Wheelbase
1225 mm1335 mm
Additional Storage
25 L35 L
Saddle Height
763 mm796 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
113 km151 km
Max Speed
55 kmph105 km
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
2.5 kWh-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Riding Modes
YesYes
Music Control
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
25 L35 L
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | SportsRiding Mode - Eco|Ride|Dash|Sonic, Switche - Motor kill, Ignition, Multi toggle, Reverse, High-Low-Pass Beam, Water wading limit - 300 mm, Processor, Storage, RAM -Cortex-A53 64-bit quad-core processor, 16GB, 2GB, Operating system - Android Open Source OS (AOSP), Resolution - 16.7M, 1000 Nits
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes7 inch TFT
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 25 Minutes3 Hours 47 Minutes
Charging at Home
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,4531,49,266
Ex-Showroom Price
96,5041,40,499
RTO
00
Insurance
3,9498,767
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1593,208
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight and easy to handle in city trafficComfortable ride with low seat height and good balance

Cons

Limited top speed of 55 kmphRivals offer more range and top speed

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Simple Dot One gets the same mechanicals as the One electric scooter but packs a smaller battery pack, which reflects in the price tag
Simple Dot One electric scooter with 160 km of range launched at 1.4 lakh. Check details
27 Dec 2023
Bajaj aims to ramp up its EV game with new electric motorcycle launches, as well as expand the Chetak's production capacity.
Bajaj to go big with EVs; Chetak expansion on cards
22 Jul 2026
The Simple Dot One gets the same mechanicals as the One electric scooter but packs a smaller battery pack, which reflects in the price tag
Simpler One? How the new Simple Dot One is cheaper than the One electric scooter
17 Dec 2023
The Simple OneS electric scooter is more affordable and promises more range than the Dot One, the model it replaces
Simple OneS electric scooter with 181 km range launched at 1.40 lakh, replaces Dot One
12 Mar 2025
Bajaj Auto will emphasise on the 125 cc motorcycles as well as the Chetak in FY27.
Bajaj Auto to strengthen 125 cc-plus bike segment, turbocharge Chetak in FY27
26 Jun 2026
Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube come as two of the bestselling electric scooters in the Indian market.
Bajaj Chetak vs TVS iQube: Monthly EMI comparison
21 Jul 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

The new Bajaj Chetak electric scooters will be available in three variants. The EV promises a range of up to 153 kms on a single charge, gets a larger battery pack and packs in more features.
Bajaj Chetak 35 Series electric scooter launched: Highlights
20 Dec 2024
Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
15 Jul 2024
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Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
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23 Jan 2024
After a quiet start, Simple Energy has tried to revive the brand with the updated One electric scooter in its Gen 1.5 version. The EV now has 248 kms of promised range in a single charge which is the highest in its segment.
Simple One Gen 1.5 review: Improved range and ride dynamics promise better performance from this Ather 450 rival
11 Feb 2025
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94,707 (ex-showroom), the Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle will rival the likes of TVS Raider 125 and the Hero Xtreme 125 R.
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