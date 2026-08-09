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HomeCompare BikesRetrosa vs Notte125

Avera Retrosa vs Vespa Notte125

In 2026 Avera Retrosa or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avera Retrosa Price starts at Rs. 88,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Avera offers the Retrosa in 1 colour. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. Retrosa has a range of up to 140 km/charge. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Retrosa vs Notte125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Retrosa Notte125
BrandAveraVespa
Price₹ 88,900₹ 0.93 Lakhs
Range140 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time2-3 Hours-

Filters
Retrosa
Avera Retrosa
Lite e
₹88,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Notte125
Vespa Notte125
BS6
₹93,144*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Avera Retrosa Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Footspace View
Headlight View
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Specification
Length
1875 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Height
700 mm
Saddle Height
750 mm
Width
1140 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :- 90/70-12Front :-90/100 - 10, Rear :-90/100 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
Sheet MetalAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
140 km-
Max Speed
55 kmph-
Continious Power
1800 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2.7 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Suspension
Telescopic (Hydraulic Type)Aircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Rear Suspension
Double shocker with dual tubeDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Fast Charging Time
1 Hours-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Climbing Capacity ->=11 Degree, Fuel economy - 10-14 paisa per km (Avg)Air Filter ( Paper Type )
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2-3 Hours-
Battery Capacity
3.4 kWh12 V/5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
EMI
1,997NaN

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