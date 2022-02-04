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Aprilia Tuareg 660 vs BMW R 1250 RT

In 2026 Aprilia Tuareg 660 or BMW R 1250 RT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuareg 660 Price starts at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW R 1250 RT Price starts at Rs. 24.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuareg 660 engine makes power and torque 80.21 PS PS & 70 Nm. On the other hand, R 1250 RT engine makes power & torque 135.9 PS PS & 143 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 RT in 2 colours. The Tuareg 660 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The R 1250 RT mileage is around 21 kmpl.
Tuareg 660 vs R 1250 RT Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tuareg 660 R 1250 rt
BrandApriliaBMW
Price₹ 18.85 Lakhs₹ 24.95 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl21 kmpl
Engine Capacity659 cc1254 cc
Power80.21 PS PS135.9 PS PS

Filters
Tuareg 660
Aprilia Tuareg 660
STD
₹18.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
R 1250 RT
BMW R 1250 RT
STD
₹24.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia Tuareg 660 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
18 L25 L
Kerb Weight
204 kg279 kg
Saddle Height
860 mm825 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.15 x 21, Rear :-4.25 x 18Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-180/55-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm276 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
80.21 PS @ 9250 rpm135.9 PS @ 7750 rpm
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with slipper systemWet clutch with an anti-hopping function, hydraulic activation
Stroke
63.93 mm76 mm
Max Torque
70 Nm @ 6500 rpm143 Nm @ 6250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Displacement
659 cc1254 cc
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
81 mm102.5 mm
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Engine brake, Engine mapsMW ShiftCam, On-board Computer, Radio Software, ABS Pro, Electronic Immobiliser, Luggage Rack
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFT10.25 inch
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,89,52227,51,594
Ex-Showroom Price
18,85,00024,95,000
RTO
1,50,8001,99,600
Insurance
53,72256,994
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,91159,142

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