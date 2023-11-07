In 2024 Aprilia SXR 125 or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2024 Aprilia SXR 125 or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price).
SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.52 PS @ 7600 rpm & 9.2 Nm @ 6250 rpm.
On the other hand, Intruder engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours.
Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours.
The SXR 125 mileage is around 55.0 kmpl.
The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
