In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs 93,144 (last recorded price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 50.08 kmpl. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.