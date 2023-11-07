In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs 59,942 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 50.08 kmpl. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less