Aprilia SR Storm vs Yamaha RayZR 125

In 2024 Aprilia SR Storm or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,030 (ex-showroom price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
SR Storm vs RayZR 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr storm Rayzr 125
BrandApriliaYamaha
Price₹ 1.11 Lakhs₹ 85,030
Mileage38.5 kmpl71.33 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.49 cc125 cc
Power9.92 PS PS8.02 PS PS

SR Storm
Aprilia SR Storm
STD
₹1.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125
Yamaha RayZR 125
Hybrid Drum
₹85,030*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7700 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Max Torque
9.7 Nm @ 6000 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.49125 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single CylinderAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
CVTV-belt automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-12, Rear :- 130/80-12Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-110/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Fuel Capacity
6.5 L5.2 L
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,26,6791,00,586
Ex-Showroom Price
1,10,90185,030
RTO
8,8727,732
Insurance
6,9067,824
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7222,161

Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
